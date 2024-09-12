Brokercalls Specializes In Offering Inbound Call Leads For Open Enrollment

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

BrokerCalls, a professional and reliable provider of high-quality inbound call leads, has announced its commitment to meeting the growing demand for insurance agencies seeking exclusive real-time leads during the upcoming open enrollment period . BrokerCalls provides inbound calls and leads to health insurance agencies, helping firms connect with high-intent consumers who are actively seeking health insurance coverage.

As the annual open enrollment period nears, health insurance agencies can partner with BrokerCalls to purchase high-quality leads

in the Health Insurance Marketplace. As a lead provider, BrokerCalls focuses on selling inbound calls and leads to help agencies access an extensive and high-intent customer pool by providing access to prospects actively seeking information about health insurance plans.

"Our goal is to streamline the lead generation process for insurance agencies during the busiest time of the year," said Peter Brooke, CEO of BrokerCalls. "By providing high-intent inbound call leads, we're connecting agents with consumers who are ready to discuss their health insurance needs, ultimately improving conversion rates and efficiency."

Critical features of BrokerCalls' health insurance lead generation services

include:

Exclusive real-time inbound call transfers.Customizable lead criteria to match agencies' needs.TCPA compliance for quality assurance.Flexible pricing options for businesses of all sizes.

The inbound call leads sold by BrokerCalls connect insurance agencies with interested prospective customers looking for a variety of healthcare plans, including U65, Affordable Care Act (ACA), and Medicare. As consumers continue to seek more information on new policies, BrokerCalls aims to facilitate the need to find reliable healthcare plans with agencies offering these services during the upcoming open enrollment period.

