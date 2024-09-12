The Nora Project Launches New Fall Reading Challenge

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) "Read to Lead" Initiative Encourages Readers of all Ages to Engage with Inclusive Stories

CHICAGO, Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Nora Project, a nonprofit committed to building inclusive classrooms, invites readers of all ages to join its new sponsored reading challenge, Read to Lead.

Read to Lead , which begins Sept. 12 and continues through the month of October, engages schools, families and communities in about disability and diversity through reading inclusive stories.

Continue Reading

"Read to Lead is a great way to begin and deepen conversations about disability" - Courtney Adams, The Nora Project

A teacher sits on a stool and reads a children's book to her class.

Post this





"Participating in Read to Lead is a great way to begin and deepen conversations about disability, and to develop empathy and understanding for experiences outside of your own," said Courtney Adams, Interim Executive Director at The Nora Project.

Students, schools, families and friends are welcome to join the challenge. To participate, readers register online , commit to engaging with inclusive books, and find sponsors to support their participation. Donations can be made on the registration page, as well. Funds raised support The Nora Project

in its mission of building inclusive classrooms.

All Read to Lead participants receive a toolkit, which includes reading trackers, sponsorship sheets, and suggested reading lists. Prizes will be awarded to individuals and teams who read the most days and raise the most funds.

"Participants may certainly read any books they'd like, but we encourage engagement with stories that center inclusive themes and diverse perspectives," said Adams. "We're excited to learn how readers are impacted as they learn more about others, and as they find themselves reflected in narratives, which is extraordinarily powerful, as well."

SOURCE The Nora Project

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED