Sybiha, Tajani Discuss Pacing Up Italy's Security Aid To Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine and Italy, Andrii Sybiha and Antonio Tajani, discussed the acceleration of the next package of military aid to Kyiv and coordinated positions ahead of the High-Level Week at the UN General Assembly.

The head of Ukrainian announced this on X , Ukrinform reports.

"Friendly call with Antonio Tajani. Thanked Italy for its strong G7 Presidency and support for Ukraine. Discussed the expediting of Italy's next military aid package and the strengthening of Ukraine's air shield. I also expressed our interest in decommissioned Italian equipment," Sybiha wrote.

According to the top diplomat, during the call, the parties noted good prospects for cooperation in the defense sector and coordinated positions ahead of the UNGA High-Level Week.

The ministers also discussed the issue of Ukrainian children temporarily living in Italy as a result of Russian aggression.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on September 7, President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine discussed with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni the transfer of the SAMP/T system to Ukraine, restoration of the Ukrainian energy system, and implementation of the Peace Formula.