Kelly Announces Chief Financial Officer Transition

“I am pleased to welcome Troy to Kelly as the Company's next chief financial officer. His experience successfully executing business transformations, track record of accelerating profitable growth, and passion for developing and leading high-performing teams align exceptionally well to Kelly's goals as we accelerate forward on our specialty journey into a new era of growth,” said Peter Quigley , president and chief executive officer.“I am also grateful to Olivier for his distinguished service to Kelly. His leadership has helped transform Kelly into a more efficient, profitable enterprise with the financial discipline and flexibility to drive long-term value creation.”

“On behalf of Kelly's board of directors, I extend our appreciation to Olivier for his significant contributions to the Company as he prepares for an exciting new chapter,” said Terrence Larkin, chairman of Kelly's board of directors.“I would also like to thank the members of the compensation and talent management committee for leading an exhaustive search process and identifying a candidate of Troy's caliber to serve as Kelly's next chief financial officer. I am confident he will serve as an excellent addition to Kelly's senior leadership team and help build upon the progress Kelly has achieved on its journey to accelerate profitable growth and reward its shareholders.”

Anderson brings to Kelly more than 30 years of progressive experience in accounting, financial planning and analysis, external reporting, investor relations, expense management, and financial strategy. Most recently, he served as executive vice president and chief financial officer of Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE: UTI), a leading provider of education programs to prepare the workforce in transportation, skilled trades, energy, and healthcare. There, he was a key part of developing and executing a growth, diversification, and optimization strategy which resulted in revenue more than doubling, and profitability and market cap increasing significantly more during his tenure. Prior to joining Universal Technical Institute, Inc., he served as vice president, global finance and corporate controller for Conduent, Inc., a business process services company.

Kelly Services, Inc. (Nasdaq: KELYA, KELYB) helps companies recruit and manage skilled workers and helps job seekers find great work. Since inventing the staffing industry in 1946, we have become experts in the many industries and local and global markets we serve. With a network of suppliers and partners around the world, we connect more than 500,000 people with work every year. Our suite of outsourcing and consulting services ensures companies have the people they need, when and where they are needed most. Headquartered in Troy, Michigan, we empower businesses and individuals to access limitless opportunities in industries such as science, engineering, technology, education, manufacturing, retail, finance, and energy. Revenue in 2023 was $4.8 billion. Learn more at kellyservices.com .

