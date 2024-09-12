220 UNRWA Employees Killed During War On Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GAZA, Sept 12 (KUNA) -- The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) announced Thursday that the number of its employees killed in the Gaza Strip since the start of the Israeli war has increased to 220 employees.

This came after the Israeli occupation forces targeted a UN-run school on Wednesday displaced people at Nuseirat refugee camp, which resulted in the killing of 15 Palestinians, including six employees, while 40 other displaced persons were injured.

In a statement, UNRWA reaffirmed that the occupation forces have continuously ignored humanitarian workers, buildings and operations since the beginning of the war, calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

Israeli occupation forces have been launching aggressions on the Gaza Strip continues for 343 days, resulting in the martyrdom of 41,084 and the injury of 95,029, according to Gaza health authorities. (end) wab

