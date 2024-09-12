Missing First Night CD Creates Chaos In Rajkummar, Triptii's ‘Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video’ Trailer

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Sep 12 (IANS) The makers of Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri-starrer 'Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video' dropped the trailer on Thursday and it promises a“97% paarivaarik” movie with the story set in the late 1990s when the cassettes started phasing out and the CDs entered the Indian market.

The over-three-minutes long trailer begins with the lead character, Vicky played by Rajkummar and Vidya essayed by Triptii Dimri, deciding to their first night as a souvenir as the actor's character says: "Vidya, yeh angrez log apna suhaag raat ka bana lete hai aur fir usse budhaape tak dekte rehte hai. Tabhi toh dekho kitne khush rehte hai."

It all seems fine until the CD in which they stored their video gets stolen along with the CD player. Chaos ensues as the cops are called to search for the missing CD player. When the cops fail to find the missing CD, Vicky's family gets a call asking for ransom in exchange for it.

The trailer also features Mallika Sherawat, Shehnaaz Gill Vijay Raaz, Mukesh Tiwari and others. Rajkummar Rao's hairstyle is a hat-tip to that of peak Mithun Chakraborty of the 1990s.

The trailer also has essence of "Stree", pop-culture references like Mukesh Tiwari's iconic line“Jaldi bol (kal subah Panvel nikalna hai)”, chuckle-worthy lines such as "paiso ki kami nahi hai mujhe... kisi se bhi udhaar lelunga" and "kandhe pe mehendi lagaayi hai" and even a glimpse of Punjabi singer Daler Mehndi grooving to the revamped version of the 1997 track 'Na Na Na Re'.

The film has been mainly shot in Rishikesh, and was wrapped in April 2024. It is directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, who is known for the Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer 'Dream Girl' and its follow-up 'Dream Girl 2'. This is Triptii's second film after the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer 'Animal'. Earlier, her 'Bad Newz' emerged as a hit, and now 'Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video' looks set to bring her a hattrick. Rajkummar , also looks in solid form after delivering the biggest hit of his career with 'Stree 2'.

Produced under T-Series, Balaji Motion Pictures, Wakaoo Films and Kathavachak Films, 'Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video' is scheduled for a theatrical release on October 11, 2024.