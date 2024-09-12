Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Asrani Join Akshay Kumar For Priyadarshan’S ‘Bhoot Bangla’

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Sep 12 (IANS) Actors Paresh Rawal, Asrani and Rajpal Yadav will be seen starring alongside Akshay Kumar in the upcoming horror comedy“Bhoot Bangla” by filmmaker Priyadarshan.

According to a statement, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, and Asrani join Akshay Kumar in a hilarious comedy of errors. This highly anticipated blends laughter with a spooky twist, promising a rollercoaster of emotions.

The film is set to begin production in early 2025, with a theatrical release planned by the end of the year. The casting process is still ongoing, with three female lead roles yet to be filled.

Akshay has previously worked with Paresh in films such as“Hera Pheri”,“Phir Hera Pheri” and“Garam Masala”. The“Khiladi” star shared screen space with Rajpal in“Bhool Bhulaiyaa” and“Bhagam Bhag”. Asrani and the“Khel Khel Mein” actor worked together in“Khatta Meetha”.

On his 57th birthday on September 9, Akshay announced that he is joining forces with director Priyadarshan once again after 14 years for the film.

Akshay took to X, formerly called Twitter, where he shared the motion poster of the film. In the image, Akshay could be seen holding a bowl filled with a black cat standing on his shoulder.

“Thank you for your love on my birthday, year after year! Celebrating this year with the first look of 'Bhooth Bangla'! I'm beyond excited to join forces with Priyadarshan again after 14 years,” wrote the actor, who last worked with the filmmaker in 2010 in the film "Khatta Meetha".

“This dream collaboration has been a long time coming... can't wait to share this incredible journey with you all. Stay tuned for the magic!”

Akshay and Priyadarshan have given several blockbusters together including“Hera Pheri”,“De Dana Dan”,“Bhool Bhulaiyaa”,“Garam Masala” and“Khatta Meetha” to name a few.