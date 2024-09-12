War Update: 105 Combat Clashes Along Frontlines Over Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On September 11, a total of 105 combat clashes were recorded on the battlefield.

This is according to the General Staff's update as of 08:00, Ukrinform reports.

According to the updated information, yesterday, the enemy launched seven missile strikes against the positions of the Ukrainian forces and populated areas using 16 missiles, 70 (using, in particular, 84 glide bombs), 5,028 shellings (including 145 with MLRS).

Russian airstrikes targeted Ivashchenkove, Volodymyrivka, Bila Bereza, Vilna Sloboda, Kindrativka, Yastrubyne, Smolyne in Sumy region; Semenivka, Mykolaivka in Chernihiv region; Kupiansk in Kharkiv region; Shcherbynivka, Oleksandropol, Ozarianivka, Druzhba, Chasiv Yar, Mykolaivka, Shchurove, Kostiantynivka, Vuhledar, Urozhaine, Rozivka, Velyka Novosilka, Blahodatne in Donetsk region; Bilohirya in Zaporizhzhia region.

Over the past day, Ukraine's Air Force, missile and artillery units launched 32 strikes on enemy manpower and equipment clusters, hit six air defense systems, three guns in firing positions, one electronic warfare station, two remote mining installations and two other important targets.

Su-

In the Kupiansk sector the enemy launched 16 attacks. Ukraine's Defense Forces repelled enemy assaults near Lozova, Synkivka, Hlushkivka, Stelmakhivka, and Andriivka.

In the Lyman sector, the Ukrainian troops repelled 11 enemy assaults near Makiivka, Nevske, Terniv, Hrekivka, Druzheliubivka, and Tverdokhlibove and Dibrova.

In the Siversk sector, the Ukrainian forces repelled one attack near Vyimka.

In the Toretsk sector, the enemy, supported by aviation, launched six attacks. They concentrated their efforts near Toretsk, Nelipivka and Dachne.

In the Pokrovsk sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled 30 attacks. The enemy's main efforts were concentrated towards Vozdvyzhenka, Zelene Pole, Novooleksandrivka, Hrodivka, Novotroitske, Novohrodivka, Selydove, and Mykhailivka.

In the Kurakhove sector, the Ukrainian Defense Forces are holding the enemy back near Kostiantynivka, Ukrainsk, and Heorhiivka. The enemy attempted to break through the Ukrainian defenses in this direction 23 times.

In the Vremivka sector, Russian forces launched four assaults on Ukrainian positions near Vuhledar. The enemy had no success.

In the Orikhiv sector, the enemy conducted two assaults near Mala Tokmachka, achieving no gains.

into 1

In the Prydniprovske sector, no losses of positions or territories were allowed. The Ukrainian soldiers successfully repelled seven attacks by Russian invaders.

No signs of enemy offensive groupings being formed were spotted in the Volyn and Polissia sectors. The operational situation has not changed significantly.

The enemy maintains their military presence in the border areas of Chernihiv and Sumy regions actively using aviation from the Russian territory and shelling border settlements.

Our soldiers continue to actively inflict significant losses on the enemy equipment and manpower exhausting their offensive potential along the entire frontline and in the rear.

As reported by Ukrinform earlier, the Russian invaders lost 1,270 people yesterday. The Ukrainian forces also destroyed 11 tanks, 17 armored combat vehicles, 73 artillery systems, two MLRS, two air defense systems, one plane, 43 operational-tactical UAVs, 93 cars and two pieces of special equipment.