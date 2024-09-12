Russian Foreign Minister invites Iran’s new FM to Moscow

(MENAFN) Russian Foreign Sergei Lavrov has extended an invitation to Abbas Araghchi, the newly appointed Iranian Foreign Minister, to visit Moscow. This development was announced by Maria Zakharova, the spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Ministry, on Wednesday. Zakharova highlighted that discussions between Iran and Russia are ongoing at various levels, focusing on mutual interests and understanding. The invitation comes amid ongoing tensions between the two countries over regional issues.



Iran has expressed its concerns regarding Russia's support for the creation of the Zangezur corridor in southern Armenia. This proposed corridor aims to connect Azerbaijan with its autonomous Republic of Nakhchivan, a plan that Tehran views with disfavor. The discord over the Zangezur corridor has strained relations between Iran and Russia, despite their broader cooperative efforts.



In response to these concerns, Sergei Shoigu, the Secretary of the Russian Security Council, affirmed that Russia remains committed to its previous agreements with Iran concerning the Zangezur corridor. Shoigu emphasized that Russia's stance on the matter has not changed, underscoring the Kremlin's dedication to upholding past commitments. His remarks were made during a meeting with Ali Akbar Ahmadian, the head of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council.



Ahmadian was in St. Petersburg to participate in a meeting of the BRICS security chiefs. This meeting provided a platform for discussions on various international security issues and highlighted the ongoing dialogue between Iran and Russia. Despite the differences over specific regional projects, the two nations continue to engage in high-level talks to address their broader strategic and diplomatic interests.



