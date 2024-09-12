Georgia Society Of Cpas And Feeding Georgia's Accounting Food Fight Raises Nearly 1.4 Million Meals For Georgia's Food Banks

(MENAFN- PR Urgent) Marking its 11th anniversary, the 2024 Georgia Accounting Food Fight has concluded with resounding success, further cementing its commitment to ending hunger across the state. This annual fundraising campaign, a collaborative effort between Feeding Georgia and the Georgia Society of Certified Public Accountants (CPAs), raised an impressive $347,591.16 - the equivalent of nearly 1.4 million meals.



"We are so grateful to the Georgia Society of CPAs and the accounting for their support of this friendly competition," said Danah Craft, Executive Director of Feeding Georgia. "It provides critically needed resources to Feeding Georgia food banks."



Anna Abernathy LLC won the honor of Grand Prize Food Fight Hero, raising $3,390.75 and earning the most points per employee statewide. The Grand Prize Hunger Champion Winner was Nichols, Cauley and Associates, raising $51,483.96 with the most statewide points overall. To view a complete list of the 2024 Accounting Food Fight winners by category, please visit



The Georgia Accounting Food Fight is timed each year to restock the food banks after the summer surge they experience due to the conclusion of the school year (and school lunch assistance programs). During the friendly two-week competition, accounting professionals compete to raise funds for nine food banks across the state. All funds raised by each team stay local and benefit the food bank that serves its community.



As the Georgia Accounting Food Fight ends its 11th year, Boyd Search, CEO of The Georgia Society of CPAs, praised the campaign's growing success and community impact: "Each year, we see the power of our profession and community coming together to tackle one of Georgia's most pressing issues-hunger. Raising a total of over $2.5 million during this decade-long initiative, CPAs across the state are showing just how dedicated they are to serving those in need. It's a testament to what we can accomplish when we unite for a common cause."



Right now, 1 in 9 Georgians is experiencing food insecurity, meaning they may not know when their next meal will be. Fundraisers like the Georgia Accounting Food Fight are more crucial than ever. The fundraising efforts will directly support Feeding Georgia's mission to provide nutritious meals to those in need and create a hunger-free Georgia.



Since its inception in 2014, the Georgia Accounting Food Fight has collectively raised $2,507,681.61, the equivalent of 10,030,726 meals for the state's food banks.



The Georgia Society of CPAs extends its heartfelt gratitude to all participating teams, sponsors, and supporters for their instrumental role in this year's campaign's success. They have demonstrated that when individuals and organizations unite for a common cause, they can achieve remarkable feats.



For more information about the Georgia Accounting Food Fight and how you can contribute to Feeding Georgia's mission, please visit



About The Georgia Society of CPAs (GSCPA):



The Georgia Society of CPAs is the premier professional organization for CPAs in the state of Georgia. With nearly 12,500 members throughout the state, the purpose of GSCPA is to achieve excellence by providing superior advocacy, leadership, service, lifelong learning, and personal and professional development opportunities. For more information, visit



About Feeding Georgia:



Feeding Georgia comprises seven regional Feeding America food banks, amplifying their impact through education, collaboration, and advocacy in a statewide effort to end hunger in Georgia. Founded in 1985, Feeding Georgia distributes over 180 million pounds of food through more than 2,000 partner agencies across Georgia each year. Its member food banks include Food Bank of Northeast Georgia, Golden Harvest Food Bank, America's Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia, Middle Georgia Community Food Bank, Feeding the Valley Food Bank, Atlanta Community Food Bank with Georgia Mountain Food Bank, and Chattanooga Area Food Bank (Food Bank of Northwest Georgia). To learn more, visit

MENAFN12092024003734003177ID1108665311