Qatar, Saudi To Bolster Ties In Security Field

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE the of Interior and Commander of the Internal Security Force (Lekhwiya), Khalifa bin Hamad bin Khalifa al-Thani, held Wednesday an official talks session with Minister of Interior of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Nayef bin Abdulaziz al-Saud.

The talks, held at His Excellency's the of Interior's (MoI) office, covered several topics of common interest, bilateral security co-operation relations and ways to boost them.

At the beginning of the session, HE the Minister of Interior and Commander of the Lekhwiya Force welcomed the Saudi minister of interior and his accompanying delegation, appreciating the keenness of the leadership in the two brotherly countries to work to strengthen bilateral relations in all areas, especially the security field.

HE the Minister of Interior and Commander of the Internal Security Force (Lekhwiya) and the Saudi minister of interior attended the signing of a co-operation agreement to exchange personal data and information for security purposes, and a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for scientific, training and research co-operation between the ministries of interior in the two countries.

The agreement and the MoU were signed by HE Undersecretary of the Qatari Ministry of Interior Abdullah bin Khalaf bin Hattab al- Kaabi and Undersecretary of the Ministry of Interior Dr Hisham bin Abdulrahman al-Falih on the Saudi side.

Earlier upon arrival at Doha International Airport's Amiri Terminal, the Saudi minister was welcomed by HE the Minister of Interior and Commander of the Internal Security Force (Lekhwiya), Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani. Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Nayef bin Abdulaziz al-Saud is accompanied by an official delegation.

Senior Ministry of Interior and Lekhwiya officials were also present.

Also present were Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to Doha Prince Mansour bin Khalid bin Abdullah al-Farhan al-Saud and HE Ambassador of Qatar to Riyadh Bandar bin Mohammed al-Attiyah.

