Boxer Faris Returns To Warm Welcome

Qatar Boxing and Wrestling Federation officials welcomed boxer Faris Ali Al Thani on his arrival back home after winning the bronze medal at the Asian Junior and Promising Championships hosted by the UAE. The competitions were held over two weeks with the participation of 470 male and female boxers representing 26 countries. Al Thani claimed the bronze in the over 80kg category displaying a fine show during his bouts, reaching the semi-finals after back-to-back victories. He lost the semi-final against an Iranian competitor to settle for a bronze medal.