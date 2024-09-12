AMBITIOUS GREEN ZONE GEARS UP TO ACCELERATE PROGRESS AT COP29 IN AZERBAIJAN

(MENAFN- Teneo) Baku, 11 September 2024



Through a combination of advanced staging and programming, technological innovation and global content partnerships, the dedicated Green Zone space at COP29 in Azerbaijan will mark a major contribution to the long-term impact created by this year’s conference.



As the World gathers in Baku for the most consequential climate event of the year, the Green Zone is a platform where all stakeholders will connect, share and learn to advance climate action.



In addition to leading global organisations that will showcase products and services, a full schedule of focused programmes will take place across the Green Zone, including presentations, workshops, briefings, music and cultural events.



Made up of pavilions and exhibition stands, and covering a gross space of more than 36,000 square metres, the Green Zone is situated just a few hundred metres from the Blue Zone, where the formal meetings of the Conference of the Parties will take place.



This year’s Green Zone will have a broad reach through new avenues of virtual participation that will reduce the need for carbon-intensive physical travel and bring COP to the phones, screens, and doorsteps of invested audiences around the world.



Key features of this year’s Green Zone event include:



• Leading private sector, government, IGO and NGO organisations from Azerbaijan and around the world representing a wide range of vertical sectors will be presenting and showcasing the latest climate action-focused products, solutions and project progress.

• Innovative ‘extreme hangout’ zone that will encourage connectivity and participation amongst youth and other engaged audiences through mainstage speakers, a dedicated workshop space, an exhibition area, multiple studios for creators and networking space.

• “Daily Show” broadcast from the heart of COP29 featuring a diverse group of high-level guests and energetic content that will be streamed and syndicated worldwide to expand the conference’s reach beyond Baku.

• Advanced technology and live streaming services will amplify organisations’ participation beyond the event itself – enabling them to reach audiences locally, regionally and internationally.

• Professional broadcast and production management services to simultaneously record and broadcast on-stand content.



Private conference and meeting space in this vibrant gathering place is now available for booking via COP29’s online portal. Organisations can secure their time in conference rooms thoughtfully outfitted for medium to large-scale meetings and events, with theatre-style seating arrangements that maximize visibility and engagement, and top-tier multimedia capabilities and high-definition audio-visual equipment. B2B meeting rooms offering privacy and comfort for groups of four, eight, or twelve people are also available. Due to anticipated high demand, meeting rooms will be allocated with priority given to COP29 partners and exhibitors.



The public will be invited to participate in the Green Zone to hear from climate leaders and partners and contribute their voices to the climate conversation. Complimentary tickets will be made available in early November.



Commenting on the development of the Green Zone, Chief Operating Officer for COP29 Azerbaijan Narmin Jarchalova said: “As the world’s most significant climate conference, COP29 will serve as a pivotal platform for negotiating international climate policies, advancing climate action, and fostering global cooperation to achieve a sustainable and resilient future. Our plans for this year’s Green Zone create an ideal mix of opportunities for organisations across the private and public spheres to connect, share and learn to advance climate action.”







