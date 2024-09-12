CORNEX Inks 1.5Gwh Energy Storage Deal With Bison Energy

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ANAHEIM, Calif., Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 11 at RE+ 2024 in the

U.S., CORNEX New signed a major agreement to Bison Energy with 1.5GWh of energy storage systems.

The signing took place at the CORNEX booth, with Eddy Wong, Executive Director of Bison Energy, and Queenie Li, President of Global Sales at CORNEX, leading the event. Under this agreement, CORNEX will provide Bison Energy with its advanced 20-foot 5MWh Battery Energy Storage Container (CORNEX M5) for large-scale solar-plus-storage and standalone energy storage projects worldwide. Key markets include the U.S., Australia, Japan, and Italy. CORNEX will also support Bison Energy's growth as a global leader in the energy transition and renewable energy development.

Bison Energy, a company focused on the development, construction, and investment of renewable energy projects, is committed to driving sustainable energy solutions worldwide. This agreement marks a strategic move for both companies to jointly tap into the global energy storage market. CORNEX will leverage its expertise and cutting-edge technology to offer more competitive energy storage products and comprehensive solutions to customers across the globe. Together, the companies are set to push forward with industry collaboration and work toward a more sustainable, greener future.

This partnership highlights the shared mission of both CORNEX and Bison Energy to lead the charge in clean energy solutions. With CORNEX's reliable and efficient energy storage systems, Bison Energy will enhance its portfolio of renewable projects, meeting the growing demand for sustainable energy.

**About CORNEX**

CORNEX is a top provider of energy storage solutions, delivering high-performance systems for utility-scale renewable energy projects worldwide.

**About Bison Energy**

Bison Energy is a global leader in renewable energy development and investment, dedicated to advancing clean energy solutions and driving sustainable energy progress across key markets.

