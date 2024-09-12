Advanced Rhythmic Gymnastics Demonstration Held At DPS

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- A demonstration of advanced rhythmic gymnastics was held at Delhi Public School Srinagar on Wednesday. The demonstration was organised by the J&K Sports Council in collaboration with Delhi Public School Srinagar as part of the ongoing National Advanced Rhythmic Gymnastics Training Camp.

The camp, which has garnered significant attention, is being conducted under the expert guidance of international coach Dilbar Ibrahimova from Azerbaijan, a celebrated gymnast of international repute. Ibrahimova, in collaboration with Krupali Patel Singh, Arjun awardee and national head coach for gymnastics in India, has been leading the training sessions.

The ongoing camp is part of a larger initiative, facilitated by the Ministry of Sports of Azerbaijan through an MoU with India, bringing international expertise to local athletes. The camp is being organised by J&K Sports Council in collaboration with Gymnastics Federation of India and Gymnastics Association of J&K.

Thirty rhythmic gymnasts from across India, including participants from Jammu & Kashmir, participated in the demonstration.