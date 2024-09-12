Trump Missed Chance To Call Out Harris On Inflation
Date
9/12/2024 12:10:33 AM
(MENAFN- Asia Times)
The US Bureau of labor Statistics reported September 11 that“core” inflation (excluding energy and food prices) rose 3% year-on-year.
However, nobody believes the readout. Most middle-class families say that the same basket of essentials-house, car, food, utilities-costs 10% more than it did a year ago.
Inflation tops the worry list of American voters, with 62% saying it's a“very big problem,” according to a recent Pew Survey . Too much money chasing too few goods causes inflation, compounded by the Biden administration's budgetary largesse.
US federal spending would have been about US$5.5 trillion if Biden had kept to the long-term trend. Instead, Biden offered an additional $3 trillion handout in 2021 after the economy was already recovering from the Covid recession and kept total spending 20% higher than the trend line.
That's where the money came from to chase the goods.
Graphic: Asia Times
MENAFN12092024000159011032ID1108664800
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.