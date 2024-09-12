Trump Missed Chance To Call Out Harris On Inflation

(MENAFN- Asia Times) The US Bureau of Statistics reported September 11 that“core” inflation (excluding and food prices) rose 3% year-on-year.

However, nobody believes the readout. Most middle-class families say that the same basket of essentials-house, car, food, utilities-costs 10% more than it did a year ago.

Inflation tops the worry list of American voters, with 62% saying it's a“very big problem,” according to a recent Pew Survey . Too much money chasing too few goods causes inflation, compounded by the Biden administration's budgetary largesse.

US spending would have been about US$5.5 trillion if Biden had kept to the long-term trend. Instead, Biden offered an additional $3 trillion handout in 2021 after the economy was already recovering from the Covid recession and kept total spending 20% higher than the trend line.

That's where the money came from to chase the goods.

Graphic: Asia Times