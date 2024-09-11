M. D. Morin's 'Good Idea, Bad Idea, Why?': A Game-Changer In Children's Safety Books

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Good Idea, Bad Idea, Why?

Fun and Accessible Lessons for Children's Everyday Decision-Making

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Parents prioritize keeping their children safe, but it can be pretty challenging to them about potential dangers in a way that they could understand easily. "Good Idea, Bad Idea, Why?" steps in as a wonderful children's safety that aims to instill safety consciousness in children's everyday decision-making processes.James, Ari, and Aiden play on a summer day, and as they play, they encounter scenarios that will require their critical-thinking skills as children. Join them as they navigate life lessons through play and make safe choices."Good Idea, Bad Idea, Why?" is a must-read for parents and children alike, offering valuable lessons in a fun and accessible way. This book is a great addition to story-time as it shares important lessons .M. D. Morin is a loving father to his children, which inspired him to write this book. The safety of his children is his number one priority, and he wants to share these tips with other parents so they can also help their children and recognize hazards and dangers along their life journey.Safety for children is an important topic to tackle. "Good Idea, Bad Idea, Why?" is indeed a must-read for all parents and kids. Now available for purchase on Amazon and all other online bookstores.Olympus Story House is an emerging digital marketing firm based in Reseda, California that focuses on offering high-quality work at a reasonable price. Our talented staff collaborates with clients to establish a stronger brand and help them get the recognition they deserve. We have the ultimate goal of providing our authors with services that would fit a wide range of marketing budgets, offer reliable feedback and proper guidance in their projects, and present quality service. With our team of passionate marketing and publishing experts, we strive to bring our client's projects to their best potential.

Elmer Alexander Teves

Olympus Story House

+1 818-809-0723

email us here

Visit us on social media:

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.