Phthalate Plasticizer Market To Grow By USD 4.10 Billion From 2024-2028, Driven By Low Production Costs And AI Advancements- Technavio Report

NEW YORK, Sept. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report with the AI impact on trends- The global

phthalate plasticizer market size is estimated to grow by USD 4.10 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.19% during the forecast period. Low cost of production of phthalate plasticizers

is driving market growth,

with a trend towards

growing urbanization and infrastructure development. However,

imposition of strict regulations on usage of phthalate plasticizers poses a challenge. Key market players include ABC Chemical Co Ltd, ADEKA Corp., Aroma Organics Ltd., BASF SE, Eastman Chemical Co., Ennore India Chemical International, Evonik Industries AG, Exxon Mobil Corp., Grupa Azoty SA, India Glycols Ltd., KH Neochem Co. Ltd., KLJ Group, Labdhi Chemicals, Nan Ya Plastic Corp., Nayakem, New Japan Chemical Co. Ltd, Polynt SpA, Supreme Plasticizers, Tandon Solvents and Chemicals, and Valtris Specialty Chemicals.







Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Product (Di-2-ethylhexyl phthalate (DEHP), Diisononyl phthalate (DINP), Diisodecyl phthalate (DIDP), and Others), Application (Building and construction, Automotive, Chemical, Medical devices, and Others), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa) Region Covered APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key companies profiled ABC Chemical Co Ltd, ADEKA Corp., Aroma Organics Ltd., BASF SE, Eastman Chemical Co., Ennore India Chemical International, Evonik Industries AG, Exxon Mobil Corp., Grupa Azoty SA, India Glycols Ltd., KH Neochem Co. Ltd., KLJ Group, Labdhi Chemicals, Nan Ya Plastic Corp., Nayakem, New Japan Chemical Co. Ltd, Polynt SpA, Supreme Plasticizers, Tandon Solvents and Chemicals, and Valtris Specialty Chemicals

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The global phthalate plasticizer market is experiencing growth due to the increasing urbanization and infrastructure development worldwide. With the growing population in cities, there is a rising demand for infrastructure facilities such as buildings, roads, bridges, and transit networks. Phthalate plasticizers, particularly dioctyl phthalate (DOP) and diisonyl phthalate (DINP), play a crucial role in enhancing the flexibility and durability of PVC products used in construction processes. In countries like India and China, where there are numerous construction and infrastructure projects underway, the demand for phthalate plasticizers is significant. For instance, the ongoing projects in India, such as the Navi Mumbai International Airport, the Chenab River Railway Bridge, and the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor, will increase the consumption of phthalate plasticizers. Therefore, the growing infrastructure development and regulatory requirements for emission controls in building processes will fuel the market growth during the forecast period.



Phthalate plasticizers continue to be in high demand due to their use in diverse industries such as electrical insulation materials, foam cushions, and automotive parts. The market is driven by trends like fire resistance in sealants and adhesives, lightweight vehicles, and energy-efficient buildings. However, environmental regulations and health hazards associated with phthalates are pushing the market towards sustainable alternatives like bio-based plasticizers and eco-friendly renewable sources. Key industries include PVC, wires, construction materials, and automotive parts. Phthalates offer flexibility and durability, making them essential for various applications. But, volatile prices and environmental concerns necessitate hedging strategies and the exploration of non-phthalate plasticizers. Markets like skincare, fragrances, hair care, and personal care are also adopting eco-friendly plasticizers for waterproofing and mechanical strength. Phthalate plasticizer types offer thermal stability and performance, but the shift towards renewable materials and eco-conscious consumers is driving innovation in the market. The future of the phthalate plasticizer market lies in sustainable products and reducing carbon footprint. Companies are investing in research and development to create stable, high-performing, and eco-friendly alternatives. The industry is expected to grow, offering opportunities for businesses to thrive in this evolving landscape.



Market

Challenges



The phthalate

plasticizer market faces challenges due to health and environmental concerns. Phthalates are used extensively in plastics production, packaging, and delivery for various consumer goods. However, these plasticizers are toxic and can lead to endocrine disruptions and organ dysfunction, particularly affecting pregnancy, child growth, and development, and reproductive systems. Strict regulations, such as those imposed by the US Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), limit the usage of certain phthalate plasticizers, like DEHP, DBP, and BBP, in toys and other children's products. The CPCS's Chronic Hazard Advisory Panel studies phthalates' negative effects on children. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) also approves only eight types of phthalates for food contact applications. Regulations aim to ensure safety, sustainability, and environmental protection but create compliance difficulties for market players. Phthalates' harmful effects on human health and the environment have led to social campaigns against their use. These factors will hinder the growth of the phthalate plasticizer market during the forecast period. The Phthalate

Plasticizer market faces several challenges in various industries. Durability is a key concern in construction materials and automotive parts, where stability and performance are essential. Industrialization drives up demand for plasticizers, particularly in consumer goods like wires and cables. However, environmental protection and health hazards associated with phthalates are growing concerns. Eco-conscious consumers prefer sustainable products, leading to a shift towards bioplastics, renewable materials, and eco-friendly plasticizers. Volatile prices and the need for hedging strategies add complexity to the market. In personal care applications, phthalates are used in skincare, fragrances, and hair care, but non-phthalate plasticizers offer safer alternatives. Sustainability is a priority in sectors like flooring, waterproofing, and mechanical strength applications. Phthalate plasticizers offer thermal stability, but non-phthalate plasticizers like renewable-based polyol esters have lower carbon footprints. The plasticizer type used depends on the specific application and regulatory requirements. Overall, the market must balance performance, sustainability, and consumer safety.

Segment Overview



This phthalate plasticizer market report extensively covers market segmentation by



1.1 Di-2-ethylhexyl phthalate (DEHP)

1.2 Diisononyl phthalate (DINP)

1.3 Diisodecyl phthalate (DIDP) 1.4 Others



2.1 Building and construction

2.2 Automotive

2.3 Chemical

2.4 Medical devices 2.5 Others



3.1 APAC

3.2 North America

3.3 Europe

3.4 South America 3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1

Di-2-ethylhexyl phthalate (DEHP)- The Phthalate Plasticizer Market refers to the business sector involving the production, sale, and use of phthalates, a group of chemicals added to plastics to increase their flexibility. Companies manufacture and supply these plasticizers to various industries, including automotive, construction, and consumer goods. Demand for phthalate plasticizers is driven by the growth of these industries and increasing consumer preferences for flexible plastics. Market size and growth rate depend on factors such as regulations, raw material prices, and competition.

Research Analysis

The Phthalate Plasticizer market is experiencing a demand in various industries due to their diverse applications. These plasticizers play a crucial role in enhancing the flexibility and durability of PVC and other polymers, making them essential in electrical insulation materials, foam cushions, sealants, adhesives, and automotive parts. The market is also witnessing an increasing trend towards eco-friendly and renewable sources, with bio-based plasticizers gaining popularity. Environmental regulations are driving the demand for sustainable products, leading to the exploration of renewable sources and carbon footprint reduction. However, health hazards associated with phthalates and volatile prices, geopolitical tensions, and hedging strategies pose challenges to the market growth. The market is expected to continue its expansion in lightweight vehicles, fire resistance, and sustainable packaging applications.

Market Research Overview

The Phthalate Plasticizer market is experiencing a demand in diverse industries due to their use in various applications. These include electrical insulation materials, foam cushions, and fire resistance materials in construction, automotive parts, and industrialization. Phthalate plasticizers offer flexibility and durability, making them ideal for use in sealants, adhesives, and wires. Moreover, the shift towards energy-efficient buildings and lightweight vehicles is driving the demand for phthalate plasticizers. However, environmental regulations and health hazards associated with phthalates are leading to the exploration of eco-friendly alternatives, such as bio-based plasticizers and renewable sources. Phthalate plasticizers provide stability and performance in PVC and other materials. Non-phthalate plasticizers, such as renewable-based polyol esters, offer similar benefits while being eco-friendly and biodegradable. These plasticizers are finding applications in various sectors, including consumer goods, medical, toys, and sustainable packaging. The personal care market, including skincare, fragrances, and hair care, is also exploring the use of eco-friendly plasticizers for waterproofing and mechanical strength. Thermal stability and different plasticizer types, such as phthalate and non-phthalate, are crucial factors in selecting the right plasticizer for various applications. The volatility of phthalate plasticizer prices and the need for sustainability have led to hedging strategies and the exploration of sustainable products and renewable materials. The market is expected to continue growing, driven by the increasing demand for plasticizers and the need for eco-conscious solutions.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation



Product



Di-2-ethylhexyl Phthalate (DEHP)



Diisononyl Phthalate (DINP)



Diisodecyl Phthalate (DIDP)

Others

Application



Building And Construction



Automotive



Chemical



Medical Devices

Others

Geography



APAC



North America



Europe



South America Middle East And Africa

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

