ES&S Hosts CISA Tabletop Exercise To Enhance Election Security

Omaha, NE, Sept. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Election Systems & Software (ES&S), a leading provider of secure election technology, is proud to announce its participation in a tabletop exercise with the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA). Hosted at the company's Omaha headquarters for key staff and federal partners, this collaborative event underscores the company's commitment to ensuring the integrity, security and transparency of the election process.

"ES&S holds an unwavering commitment to protecting the integrity of our elections, and we are proud to work closely with our federal, state and local partners to do so," said Tom Burt, ES&S President and CEO. "This collaboration allows us to strengthen our defenses, enhance our preparedness, and ensure that the systems we provide remain resilient against emerging threats. Protecting the democratic process is at the heart of what we do, and working closely with key partners like CISA helps us achieve that mission."

The exercise moderated by CISA brought together key stakeholders, including CISA, the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI), United States Postal Inspection Service (USPIS) and other federal security partners. The goal was to simulate and prepare for potential security threats during the election cycle. Scenarios such as cyberattacks and system disruptions were explored to enhance readiness and strengthen communication and coordination between ES&S and federal, state and local partners during election security incidents.

“As the federal government lead for supporting the election security community, CISA is proud to stand shoulder to shoulder with election infrastructure stakeholders, like ES&S, as we deliver more services and resources to this community than ever before,” said Cait Conley, CISA Advisor to the Director.“Tuesday's tabletop exercise is a great example of partnership in preparation for an increasingly complex threat environment and is a great example of why the American public should have confidence in the security and resilience of our democratic process.”

The company's participation in this event highlights its proactive approach to securing its systems, identifying vulnerabilities and ensuring rapid response capabilities in the face of evolving threats. With the increasing complexity of security threats, ES&S believes that collaboration between the private and public sectors is critical to maintaining the trust of voters and election officials.

“These exercises help ensure that our systems and procedures are robust, secure and compliant with federal guidelines to protect the integrity of the electoral process,” said Chris Wlaschin, ES&S SVP of Security/CISO.“By engaging with our federal, state and local partners, I believe ES&S continues to lead the way in securing elections, prioritizing the cybersecurity needs of election infrastructure, and providing the highest levels of security, resilience and reliability.”

