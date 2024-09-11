Tusk, Blinken To Talk Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On Thursday, September 12, the head of the Polish government, Donald Tusk, will meet in Poland with the U.S. Secretary of State, Antony Blinken to discuss the situation of Ukraine.

That's according to the head of PM's Office, Jan Grabiec, who spoke with ZET , Ukrinform reports.

"The negotiations, first of all, will touch upon security issues and what is happening in Ukraine," Grabiec said.

He added that negotiations with the American side would be held at different levels. In addition to Tusk, Blinken will also meet in Warsaw with his counterpart Radoslaw Sikorski.

Earlier, the U.S. State Department announced that Blinken would visit Poland on Thursday to discuss with the Polish side the deepening of defense and energy cooperation with Warsaw, as well as support for Ukraine.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, U.S. top diplomat Antony Blinken together with the UK Minister of Foreign Affairs, David Lammy , arrived on September 11 for a visit to the Ukrainian capital. They will meet with President Volodymyr Zelensky and senior officials from the Ukrainian government to discuss continued support for Ukraine's fight against Russian aggression and ways to ensure Ukraine's prosperity military, economically, and democratically in the long run.