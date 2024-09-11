UK Announces GBP 600M Worth Of Support For Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The United Kingdom has announced the allocation of over GBP 600 million worth of support for Ukraine.

The British said this in a press release amid Foreign Secretary David Lammy's visit to Kyiv, Ukrinform reports.

"The UK's support to Ukraine is unwavering. Our commitment of over GBP 600 million worth of support is the latest installment in our enduring support to Ukraine. This will provide vital support to Ukrainians as they continue to endure relentless Russian attacks," Lammy said.

In particular, GBP 242 million was announced for 2024 to 2025 for immediate humanitarian, energy and stabilization needs as well as support to reforms, recovery and reconstruction.

This year's bilateral funding includes GBP 100 million of humanitarian funding which will support the most vulnerable Ukrainians, including those living in communities at the frontline of relentless Russian attacks and those displaced to neighboring countries and communities. A further GBP 20 million will double this year's support to essential repairs and protection to the power network, restore access to vital power supplies and strengthen Ukraine's energy infrastructure.

GBP 40 million will fund stabilization and early recovery, "to ensure Ukraine not only wins the war, but can make a head-start on winning the peace." This funding includes vital assistance to Ukraine to resist Russian aggression, support to stabilize newly liberated territories, and funding to support work to hold those responsible to account for war crimes committed in Ukraine.

The Foreign Secretary also announced the intention to deploy $484 million worth of loan guarantees for World Bank lending before the end of the year, to bolster Ukraine's economic stability. It will support vital public services, including keeping schools and hospitals open, paying civil servants, and funding pensions.