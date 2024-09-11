Palomar Medical Center Poway Recognized For Achievements In Cardiovascular And Bariatric Treatment

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Palomar Medical Center Poway

- Diane Hansen, President and CEO of Palomar HealthSAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Palomar is excited to announce that the American Heart Association (AHA) and Money, a top publication, have nationally recognized Palomar Medical Center Poway for delivering some of the nation's best healthcare. Palomar Health was recently awarded AHA's Get With The Guidelines® – Stroke GoldPlus award and listed among Money's 75 best hospitals for bariatric surgery in 2024.Palomar Health is dedicated to reimagining healthcare through world-class service and innovative community healthcare initiatives. Exceptional staff and trained volunteers ensure that all patients receive the best care imaginable inside and outside hospital walls. As the largest public healthcare district in California, Palomar Health offers services in virtually all fields of medicine. The awards and recognition from AHA and Money reflect the tremendous amount of effort that Palomar Health's dedicated team has put towards improving the lives of their patients.Get With The Guidelines® – Stroke Gold Plus AwardGet With The Guidelines® upholds the expertise of the AHA and American Stroke Association of hospitals nationwide, helping ensure patient care is aligned with the latest research and evidence-based guidelines.“We are incredibly pleased to recognize Palomar Medical Center Poway for its commitment to caring for patients with stroke,” said Steven Messe, M.D., volunteer chairperson of the American Heart Association Stroke System of Care Advisory Group.Palomar Medical Center Poway also received the American Heart Association's StrokeSM Elite Honor Roll and Type 2 DiabetesTM Honor Roll for its remarkable care for patients in those areas.“Palomar Health is committed to improving patient care by adhering to the latest treatment guidelines,” said Diane Hansen, President and CEO of Palomar Health.“Get With The Guidelines® makes it easier for our teams to put proven knowledge and guidelines to work on a daily basis, which studies show can help patients recover better. The end goal is to ensure more people in San Diego can experience longer, healthier lives.”Money's Best Hospitals for Bariatric Surgery in the U.S.Money's ranking of the best hospitals for bariatric surgery distills every hospital that provides weight-loss treatment into a list of 75 of the most high-quality institutions in the nation. Palomar Medical Center Poway ranked 53 among 75 of the nation's best institutions. The hospitals listed in Money's ranking excel at offering safe, effective, weight-loss procedures led by skilled bariatric surgeons and specialists. The key indicators of quality seen at Palomar Health include exceptional outcomes, patient satisfaction and safety records.To be considered among the nation's top facilities for bariatric care with Money's ranking, a hospital must have met key standards of care that demonstrate it specializes in performing high-quality weight-loss surgeries.“This ranking reflects how much we care for our community,” said Diane Hansen, President and CEO of Palomar Health.“Our staff puts in an extraordinary amount of effort to give our bariatric patients the best experience and care possible. We strive to be leaders in every aspect of healthcare.”The recognitions from AHA and Money further reinforce Palomar Health's commitment to reimagining healthcare. Palomar Medical Center Poway provides access to best practices and life-saving care for stroke and bariatric patients.To learn more about Palomar Health's outstanding stroke care and bariatric surgery, visit PalomarHealth . For media inquiries, please contact .... Esta información y el comunicado de prensa están disponibles en español para los medios de comunicación que así lo requieran.About Palomar HealthEstablished in 1948, the award-winning team at Palomar Health provides the most comprehensive healthcare in North San Diego County through its two medical centers and more than 900 affiliated medical providers serving more than half a million people. Palomar Health is nationally recognized as operating one of America's 250 Best Hospitals; a Best 100 Hospital for joint replacement and orthopedic surgery; a Best Hospital for stroke care, heart care and bariatric surgery; a Diabetes and Stroke Center of Excellence; and a Blue Distinction Center for spine surgery, orthopedic hip and knee, cardiac care and maternity.Through its network of providers, Palomar Health offers medical services in virtually all fields of medicine, including primary care, cardiovascular care, emergency services, trauma, cancer, orthopedics, women's health, behavioral health, rehabilitation, robotic surgery and bariatric surgery at offices strategically located throughout the North San Diego County region. For more information, please visit PalomarHealth.###

Karla Nafarrate

InnoVision Marketing Group

+1 619-356-3020

...

