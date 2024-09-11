(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) iClick (NASDAQ: ICLK) , a leading enterprise and marketing cloud in China that empowers worldwide brands with full-stack consumer lifecycle solutions, today announced that a definitive agreement to sell its demand side marketing solution business in mainland China has been executed. The business will be sold to SiAct Inc. at a consideration of RMB1 million or equivalents in U.S. dollars. The sale aligns with iClick's strategy to not only scale down lower-margin and high-risk businesses in its marketing solutions segment but also optimize its operations and realign its business focus to meet market trends. According to the announcement, the sale will enable the company to concentrate resources on service offerings that have higher margins, greater operational efficiency and flexibility, and balanced risks.

In addition, the company announced that it will hold its 2024 annual general meeting (“AGM”) in Hong Kong, People's Republic of China. The AGM is scheduled for September 30, 2024, at 9 a.m. (Hong Kong time) or on September 29, 2024, at 9 p.m. (New York Time). Only shareholders of record at the close of business on September 11, 2024 (New York Time) will be notified and entitled to vote.

About iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited

iClick is a leading enterprise and marketing cloud platform in China. The company's mission is to empower worldwide brands to unlock the enormous market potential of smart retail. With its leading proprietary technologies, iClick's full suite of data-driven solutions helps brands drive significant business growth and profitability throughout the full consumer lifecycle. Headquartered in Hong Kong, iClick currently operates in 11 locations across Asia and Europe. For more information, please visit href="" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer i-Clic .

