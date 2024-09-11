Global Supply Chain Leaders Gather! 2024 Supply Chain Cooperation And Innovation Conference Kicks Off In Xiamen

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire )





The 2024 Supply Chain Cooperation and Innovation Conference opened in Xiamen on September 9th, 2024.

Themed“Stronger Supply Chain for a Brighter Future,” the event featured a main forum and three sub-forums, bringing together supply chain“think tanks” from government, industry, academia, and research institutions both domestically and internationally to the island of Xiamen. The Conference aimed to explore emerging trends in global supply chain development, foster collaborative innovation in industrial and supply chain cooperation, and strive to create a“win-win” supply chain ecosystem. While promoting the stability and growth of global supply chains, it also highlights Xiamen's outstanding achievements and international influence in the supply chain sector.

During the main forum, a collaborative effort between the China Federation of Logistics & Purchasing, Deloitte China, and the Xiamen ITG Supply Chain Industry Research Institute resulted in the release of the“Global Supply Chain Development Trends Blue Book.” This comprehensive publication explores the latest trends in the global supply chain sector, focusing on key areas such as supply chain security and sustainable development, Chinese enterprises going globally, and the integration of green and digital intelligence. Through insightful case studies, the Blue Book offers valuable observations and recommendations to provide references for businesses, governments, and other stakeholders to enhance the efficiency and resilience of global supply chains in the new era. Furthermore, the publication underscores Xiamen's active role in strengthening supply chain innovation and application, as well as promoting international cooperation to advance cutting-edge manufacturing, technological innovation, and export-oriented economic development.

Xiamen, one of China's first designated demonstration cities for supply chain innovation and application, owns a strong foundation in the sector, with three major state-owned enterprises, C&D Group, ITG Holding, and XMXYG CORP, among the top four supply chain operators in China. Leveraging this Conference, Xiamen seeks to attract both domestic and international logistics and related production services to the city, fostering innovation in digital trade, service trade, and offshore trade. By expanding its strategic supply chain layout, Xiamen aspires to establish itself as a benchmark city for modern supply chains.