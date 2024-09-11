Saudi Interior Minister Lands In Doha
Date
9/11/2024 2:00:34 PM
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
QNA
Doha, Qatar: Minister of Interior of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, HRH Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Nayef bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, landed Wednesday in Doha, on an official visit.
Minister of Interior and Commander of the Internal Security Force (Lekhwiya), HE sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani welcomed His Highness upon arrival at Doha International Airport's Amiri Terminal, along with his accompanying delegation.
Senior Ministry of Interior and Lekhwiya officials were also present.
Also present were the Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to Doha HH Prince Mansour bin Khalid bin Abdullah Al-Farhan Al-Saud and HE Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Riyadh Bandar bin Mohammed Al Attiyah.
MENAFN11092024000063011010ID1108663113
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.