Saudi Interior Minister Lands In Doha

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: of Interior of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, HRH Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Nayef bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, landed Wednesday in Doha, on an official visit.

Minister of Interior and Commander of the Internal Security Force (Lekhwiya), HE Khalifa bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani welcomed upon arrival at Doha International Airport's Amiri Terminal, along with his accompanying delegation.

Senior of Interior and Lekhwiya officials were also present.

Also present were the Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to Doha HH Prince Mansour bin Khalid bin Abdullah Al-Farhan Al-Saud and HE Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Riyadh Bandar bin Mohammed Al Attiyah.