Wave Welcome Launches Free Computer Literacy Training For Senior Citizens In Prince George's County

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Maryland-Based IT Managed Services Provider Launches Free Computer Literacy Training Program for Senior Citizens

- Janelle Wright, CEOOXON HILL, MD, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Wave Welcome , a leading IT Managed Services Provider, is proud to announce the launch of a new initiative offering free computer literacy training to senior citizens within Prince George's County. This program is part of Wave Welcome's ongoing commitment to bridge the digital divide and enhance online safety for the community's most vulnerable members.The new training program is designed to empower seniors by providing them with essential skills to navigate the digital world safely and confidently. "We recognize the importance of digital literacy for all age groups, especially seniors, who are at increased risk of falling prey to online scams and hackers," stated Janelle Wright, CEO, at Wave Welcome.The curriculum includes a comprehensive suite of courses tailored to the needs of older adults. Participants will learn the basics of computer use, internet navigation, and email communication. Additionally, the training will cover crucial aspects of cybersecurity, offering strategies to identify and avoid potential online threats."By equipping our seniors with the necessary tools and knowledge, we aim to ensure that they can enjoy the benefits of the digital age without fear," added Janelle Wright. The program also seeks to foster a sense of community and connectivity among participants, reducing social isolation through digital engagement.Classes can be scheduled by contacting Wave Welcome directly and will be held at various community centers and senior centers throughout the county. All sessions are free of charge, with all necessary equipment provided by Wave Welcome.For more information about the program or to register a loved one, please contact them via email at ... or by phone at (301) 868-3664. You may also visit Wave Welcome online at .About Wave WelcomeWave Welcome, an Amazon Web Services (AWS) Select Tier Partner, is a trusted provider of comprehensive IT managed services, specializing in digital solutions that foster community engagement and enhance technological accessibility. Based in Prince George's County, MD, Wave Welcome is dedicated to leverage its expertise to create technology career pipelines while making a positive impact on the community.

