Bloomingdale School Of Music Announces Sixtieth Celebration Sale On Fall Music Classes And Lessons

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Percussion for Children for Ages 6 - 9 years

Bloomingdale's Advanced for Ages 13 to Adult

Guitar Orchestra for Ages 10 - 14 years

Celebrate 60 Years of Education with Special Discounts on Fall Classes and Lessons at Bloomingdale School of Music

- Erika Atkins, Executive Director, Bloomingdale School of MusicNEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Now celebrating 60 years serving generations of Manhattan families, Bloomingdale School of Music welcomes all students and families to share the music this fall with a diverse set of learning options and events that bring the community together over a shared passion for music. Choose from in-person and virtual private music lessons , group classes , music ensembles , and early childhood classes, and enjoy the free faculty concert series, instrument festivals, student recitals, and more.Bloomingdale classes aim to educate students while instilling a sense of fun and passion for self-expression through music. The school offers lessons and classes 7 days a week for over 20 instruments for every type of student at all skill levels. Multiple genres from classical and jazz, to Broadway and pop music, are available. The fall semester begins on September 8, 2024, and enrollment is ongoing.Sixtieth Celebration Sale - Students new to Bloomingdale who register for any class or lesson from September 8-30 can get $60 off in honor of the school's 60th Anniversary. Must use the code BSM60 at check out.For questions about classes and offerings, contact the Bloomingdale registration team seven days a week at 212-663-6021, or email ....About Bloomingdale School of Music: Founded in 1964, Bloomingdale School of Music is dedicated to the belief that music changes lives and that everyone should have access to high-quality music education regardless of economic status, race, religion, ability level, or gender. Bloomingdale is a music-driven community center where all are welcome to join and learn about music from top faculty. We are dedicated to our mission – to make music education accessible to all who want to learn – and remain focused on supporting this mission through our values.

Noelle Barbera, Director of Marketing and Development

Bloomingdale School of Music

+1 212-663-6021

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.