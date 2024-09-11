Sheki Hosts Azerbaijan-Georgia International Youth Summer Camp

(MENAFN- AzerNews) "International summer camp of young people of Azerbaijan-Georgia" continues in Shaki Olympic Sports Complex. About 120 young people representing both countries participated in the camp organized jointly by the of Youth and Sports and the Ministry of Education, Science and Youth of Georgia, Azernews reports, citing Azertag.

On the second day of the camp, the participants visited the territory of the ancient historical part of the city of Shaki - "Yukhari Bash" National Historical-Architecture Reserve, got acquainted with historical monuments, and visited craft workshops. It was reported that the reserve is one of the historical places most visited by local and foreign tourists coming to Shaki.

Acquaintance with the Shaki Khan Palace, one of the rare pearls of Azerbaijani architecture, aroused great interest among the camp participants. It was brought to the attention of young people that together with the Khan Palace, the historical center of Shaki was included in the World Heritage List of UNESCO. The Khan Palace is a rare historical-architectural monument of the 18th century.