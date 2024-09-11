US shares show mixed performances on Tuesday’s session end

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, the performance of major US stock exchanges was mixed, reflecting varied investor sentiment across different sectors. The Industrial Average experienced a decline of 92 points, or 0.23 percent, ending the trading session slightly below 40,737. This decrease highlighted a weaker performance compared to other indices. Conversely, the saw a gain of 24 points, or 0.45 percent, closing at 5,495, showing a positive movement in broader market equities.



The Composite fared even better, rising by 141 points, or 0.84 percent, to finish the day at 17,025. This increase underscored strong performance in technology and growth stocks. Meanwhile, the VIX volatility index, often called the "fear index," fell by 1.9 percent to 19.08, indicating a reduction in market anxiety. The 10-year US Treasury yield also saw a decline, decreasing by 1.7 percent to 3.635 percent, reflecting lower bond yields.



In the currency markets, the US dollar index edged up by 0.1 percent to 101.63, while the euro lost 0.1 percent against the dollar, trading at USD1.1023. Precious metals experienced gains, with gold rising by 0.4 percent to USD2,516 per ounce and silver increasing by 0.23 percent to USD28.41 per ounce, reflecting higher demand for safe-haven assets. On the other hand, oil prices saw a significant drop of around 3 percent, with the global benchmark Brent crude trading at USD69.78 per barrel and the US benchmark West Texas Intermediate at USD66.40 per barrel. This sharp decline in oil prices indicates a notable shift in market dynamics.

MENAFN11092024000045015839ID1108662362