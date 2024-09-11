A GRAND ROADMAP ACROSS INDIA

(MENAFN- Gambit Communications HQ) Maldives, September 09, 2024 – Acclaimed hospitality company Atmosphere Core, following a successful journey in the Maldives with the launch of 3 brands and 9 resorts within 11 years, has set an ambitious goal of '25 in 2025' for India. The company is poised to transform the Indian travel landscape through unique and unforgettable experiences, recently announcing its 14th property as part of an impressive and growing portfolio across the country.



Stéphane Laguette, the Chief Commercial Officer at Atmosphere Core, says “There has been a consistent growth in domestic and international travellers in India. Our extensive experience in managing resorts in the Maldives has naturally inspired us to expand our presence into this high-potential region. We are very particular in identifying unique properties in strategic locations to carry forward our strong legacy of three distinctive brands, THE OZEN COLLECTION, COLOURS OF OBLU and Atmosphere Hotels & Resorts and core philosophy, Joy of Giving to India.”



The company is gearing up for the November 2024 launch of OZEN MANSION KOLKATA under THE OZEN COLLECTION, followed by the launch of two properties under Atmosphere Hotels & Resorts brand, SADAR MANZIL HERITAGE BHOPAL in January 2025 and STILLWOOD RETREAT COORG in March 2025





