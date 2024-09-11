POWR2 Collaborates With NISHIO Rent All, Expands POWRBANK BESS Availability In Asia

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

BETHEL, CT, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- POWR2 , a global leader in mobile battery storage solutions, is pleased to announce its collaboration with NISHIO Rent All, a prominent Japanese equipment rental company. Established in 1959, NISHIO Rent All is one of the leading rental companies worldwide with operations across Asia. Specializing in providing rental equipment to the and events industries, NISHIO Rent All will now offer the POWRBANK , POWR2's award-winning battery energy storage system (BESS) designed for use in temporary power applications.POWR2 is committed to facilitating the transition to sustainable energy by adopting a collaborative approach that supports clients at every stage of their journey. As part of the onboarding process, NISHIO Rent All visited POWR2's Bethel, Connecticut headquarters in August to receive comprehensive sales and technical training. Team members from both companies traveled to New York City to witness the POWRBANK supplying reliable power to Bisbee's Beer Garden in Times Square.The POWRBANK is engineered to improve energy efficiency, lower fuel consumption, reduce CO2 emissions, and minimize maintenance costs for temporary power applications. It can seamlessly integrate with diesel generators or renewable energy sources to provide hours of emission-free and silent energy. The POWRBANK can reduce CO2 emissions by up to 80% when integrated with a diesel generator. When combined with renewable energy sources like solar or wind, the POWRBANK offers a 100% zero-emission solution. The POWRBANK is well-suited for a range of temporary power needs in industries such as construction, live events, and agriculture.POWR2 is constantly innovating and leading advancements in mobile battery energy storage system technology, providing solutions supporting both profitability and sustainability. Over 20 countries across the globe have adopted POWR2 technology for temporary power solutions for industries such as equipment rental, construction, mining, events, and film/TV.Working with NISHIO Rent All is a crucial step in realizing POWR2's vision of a world powered by sustainable energy. POWR2 aims to meet the increasing need for reliable and eco-friendly power solutions in Asia through this collaboration.“Collaborating with NISHIO Rent All is a great honor for us,” stated Hudson Nunn, VP of Corporate Strategy at POWR2.“NISHIO's long-standing reputation for excellence and their impressive network in Asia perfectly complement our dedication to innovation and exceptional quality. Together, we're poised to bring clean, reliable energy solutions to industries across the region.”“We hope to continue working together to expand the BESS business,” stated Koji Nakano, Director at NISHIO Rent All.ABOUT NISHIO RENT ALLWith over 60 years of experience, NISHIO Rent All has become a leading machinery and equipment rental group in Japan and ranked in the top 10 rental companies worldwide. NISHIO Rent All has over 200 domestic branches, with additional branches and subsidiaries in Malaysia, Thailand, Singapore, Vietnam, China, and Australia. NISHIO Rent All's mission is to contribute to the economy and society as a pioneer in the comprehensive rental industry.Visit co/ to learn more.ABOUT POWR2POWR2 is a leading innovator of portable power solutions that help businesses run their operations on clean energy and meet their energy efficiency and sustainability goals. With a focus on reliability, efficiency, and sustainability, POWR2 is committed to pushing the boundaries of energy storage technology to meet the evolving needs of industries and individuals and drive profitability and sustainability. POWR2 is headquartered in Bethel, Connecticut with distribution worldwide. Visit POWR2 or join the conversation on our LinkedIn page, and let's simplify sustainability.

