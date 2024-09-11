Iran’s new government, private sector dialogue council conduct first meeting

(MENAFN) On Monday, Tehran hosted the 124th dialogue council meeting between the government and the private sector, marking the first session of this council under the new administration. This significant meeting was focused on addressing the country’s recent economic issues, with attendees sharing their perspectives and solutions. The gathering was held at the headquarters of the Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines, and Agriculture (ICCIMA), and featured prominent figures including Finance and Economic Affairs Minister Abdolnaser Hemati, ICCIMA Head Samad Hassanzadeh, and Agriculture Minister Gholamreza Nouri Ghezeljeh.



In his opening remarks as the council's secretary, Hassanzadeh highlighted the importance of this being the inaugural meeting after the establishment of the 14th government administration. He expressed optimism that the dialogue council would play a more effective role moving forward, provided that its members remain consistently involved in the meetings and actively follow up on the issues discussed. Hassanzadeh emphasized the council's role as a crucial platform where the private sector can directly engage with key decision-makers to address economic challenges and propose solutions.



During the meeting, Economy Minister Abdolnaser Hemati emphasized the dialogue council's potential to tackle many of the country's existing economic problems. He stressed that the council's effectiveness depends on the active participation of its ministerial members and advocated for a strong presence of these officials in the council's discussions. Additionally, Hemati called for provincial governors to organize regular council meetings in their regions, which he believes will further enhance the council's impact on addressing regional and national economic issues.



The dialogue council represents a significant forum for facilitating direct communication between the private sector and government officials, allowing for a collaborative approach to resolving economic challenges. As the new administration seeks to address pressing economic concerns, the active engagement and contribution of both the government and private sector are seen as essential for devising effective strategies and solutions.

