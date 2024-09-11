SWERVE COMBAT IS NOW AVAILABLE ON TCL Tvs

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) USA's Leading Combat Sports FAST is Now Available in Canada

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Swerve Combat, the leading combat sports FAST (free ad-supported streaming television) channel and the flagship FAST channel of Swerve TV , announced today that it is now available through TCL, one of the world's best-selling consumer electronics brands and leading technology companies.

“We're now the leading combat sports channel delivering more free live fights than any other network,” said Steve Shannon, CEO of Swerve TV.“We're proud to bring these events to TCL's vast audience, and look forward to building our viewership together.”

TCL's addition brings Swerve's total number of distributors to a market-leading 25 outlets. See swerve for a complete list.

Separately, Swerve also announced today that it is now available in Canada on The Roku Channel, Distro TV, LG Channels, and Xumo Play.

About TCL

TCL Electronics (1070) is a leading consumer electronics brand and leader in the global television industry. TCL now operates in more than 160 markets around the world. The company specializes in the research, development, and manufacturing of consumer electronics products ranging from TVs, audio, home appliances, mobile devices, smart glasses, commercial displays, and more. Visit the TCL website at

About Swerve TV, LLC

Founded in 2021 by digital media veterans Steve Shannon and Dan Keston, Swerve Combat is the first FAST channel focused on delivering free combat sports and athletic competitions while telling the stories behind the world's most inspirational athletes. Swerve is available on Amazon Freevee, Amazon Fire TV Channels, Prime Video, Fubo, Google TV, LG Channels, TCL TVs, The Roku Channel, SLING TV, VIZIO, Xumo Play, and more, and is accessible in over 80% of US and Canadian households. Follow us on Instagram @swervecombat.

TCL is a registered trademark of TCL Corporation. Trade names, trademarks, and service marks of other companies appearing in this press release are the property of their respective holders.

