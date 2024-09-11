Delhi Court Issues Order For Release Of LS MP Engineer Rashid
Date
9/11/2024 8:14:46 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) New Delhi- A Delhi court on Wednesday issued an order for the release of Lok Sabha MP from Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla Engineer Rashid, a day after he was granted interim bail in a terror funding case.
Additional Sessions Judge Chander Jit Singh granted sheikh Abdul Rashid, popularly known as Engineer Rashid, the interim relief to enable him to campaign in the assembly elections in the union territory.
ADVERTISEMENT
Rashid had defeated former Chief Minister and National conference leader Omar Abdullah in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls as an independent candidate.
His outfit Awami Ittehad Party (AIP) is contesting the assembly elections.
Elections are scheduled to be held for the 90-member legislative assembly of the restive union territory in three phases from September 18 to October 1. The results will be declared on October 8.
Read Also
Lok Sabha MP Engineer Rashid Walks Out Of Tihar Jail On Interim Bail
BJP Opposed Arvind Kejriwal, But Welcomed Er Rashid's Release: Omar
The ADJ on Tuesday ordered his release on interim bail on a personal bond of Rs 2 lakh and one surety of the like amount. He also imposed certain conditions on him, including that he will not speak to media about the case.
MENAFN11092024000215011059ID1108661785
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.