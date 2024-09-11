Delhi Court Issues Order For Release Of LS MP Engineer Rashid

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) New Delhi- A Delhi court on Wednesday issued an order for the release of Lok Sabha MP from Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla Engineer Rashid, a day after he was granted interim bail in a terror funding case.

Additional Sessions Judge Chander Jit Singh granted Abdul Rashid, popularly known as Engineer Rashid, the interim relief to enable him to campaign in the assembly in the union territory.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rashid had defeated former Chief and National leader Omar Abdullah in the 2024 Lok Sabha as an independent candidate.

His outfit Awami Ittehad Party (AIP) is contesting the assembly elections.

Elections are scheduled to be held for the 90-member legislative assembly of the restive union territory in three phases from September 18 to October 1. The results will be declared on October 8.

Read Also Lok Sabha MP Engineer Rashid Walks Out Of Tihar Jail On Interim Bail BJP Opposed Arvind Kejriwal, But Welcomed Er Rashid's Release: Omar

The ADJ on Tuesday ordered his release on interim bail on a personal bond of Rs 2 lakh and one surety of the like amount. He also imposed certain conditions on him, including that he will not speak to media about the case.