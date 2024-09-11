(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Mayor Eric Adams, African Presidents, and investors set to participate at the USAfrica Business Week to boost U.S. and African Trade adjacent to UNGA 79

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- USAfrica Business Week returns to New York City from Monday, September 16 to Monday, September 23, 2024, in New York City, marking its seventh edition of enhancing export and trade relations between the United States and African nations. With this year's theme,“Bridging Continents, Empowering Trade.”Over the past six editions, the event has facilitated numerous successful business partnerships, attracted high-profile speakers, domestic and foreign elected officials, and received positive feedback from participants, making it a trusted platform for fostering U.S.-African trade relations. The unique selling points of the event include its focus on African non-oil exports, the diverse range of attendees, networking opportunities, B2B matchmaking, and government representatives who participate.For the third consecutive year, the Honorable Mayor of New York City Eric Adams and his commissioners are expected attend to support the initiatives to promote African export into the U.S. market. Last year, Mayor Adams unveiled the "New York Open for Business: Trade and Investment Opportunities with Africa initiative and gave a proclamation to USAfrica Business Week for being a regional resource. Accepting the proclamation, Gbenga Omotayo, Executive Director of USAfrica Trade and Business Network, shared,“We are committed to providing market access to verified and reliable African suppliers of goods and services ready for the U.S. market.”Registration is open. The event location: Millenium Hilton, One UN PlazaFor more information, in-person participation, registration, exhibition, and sponsorship, please visit , email ..., or contact +1 (908) 540 6642Muziki Matters is a proud sponsor of USAfrica Business Week.

Gbenga Otomayo

USAfrica Business Week

+1 908-540-6642

...

