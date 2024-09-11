Dominican Republic’S Fiscal Crossroads: IMF Urges Reform For Economic Stability

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has called on the Dominican Republic, the largest in the Caribbean, to implement comprehensive fiscal reforms. These changes are crucial for the country's economic future and potential.



Despite leading Latin America with an average annual growth of 5% since the 1970s, the Dominican Republic faces challenges. High interest rates on public debt and low tax revenues are constraining its credit rating.



The IMF recommends streamlining tax incentives and exemptions, which currently amount to about 5% of GDP. This move could simplify the tax system and reduce evasion.



Raising tax revenues by at least 2% of GDP would allow for increased public investment and social spending. Such reforms could boost GDP by 1% after 10 years and 2% after 30 years.



Climate change poses a significant threat to the Dominican Republic's economy . Annual losses from climate events already average 0.5% of GDP in infrastructure damage alone.







Investing in climate-resilient infrastructure could further increase GDP by 0.5% after 10 years and 1.75% after 30 years. This investment is crucial for long-term economic stability.

Navigating Fiscal Reforms

The IMF also suggests adopting a fiscal rule to limit public debt and increase economic certainty. Recapitalizing the central bank is another key recommendation to ensure financial autonomy.



These reforms are not just about numbers. They represent an opportunity for the Dominican Republic to strengthen its economy and improve the living standards of its citizens.



However, implementing such changes requires political will and careful planning. The government must balance the need for reform with the potential short-term impacts on the population.



As the Dominican Republic stands at this fiscal crossroads, the decisions made now will shape its economic trajectory for years to come.



The IMF's recommendations offer a roadmap, but the journey ultimately lies in the hands of the country's leaders and citizens.

