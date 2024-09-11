عربي


President Of Lithuania, PM Of Latvia Arrive In Kyiv

9/11/2024 5:17:22 AM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda and Latvian Prime Minister Evika Siliņa have arrived in Kyiv.

The officials announced this on their social media pages, Ukrinform reports.

“I have just arrived in Kyiv. It is a pleasure to return and meet my dear friend President Volodymyr Zelensky in solidarity with Ukraine. Military and economic support for Ukraine is crucial for the protection of its Sovereignty and territorial integrity,” Nausėda wrote .

The Latvian Prime Minister released a video of her arrival at the Kyiv railway station.

Read also: Nauseda, Duda : discussion in progress among Allies around shooting down Russian missiles over Ukraine

“It's morning in Kyiv. Latvia will be with the Ukrainian people until they win, and always,” Silinia assured .

As Ukrinform reported earlier, U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and British Foreign Secretary David Lammy will arrive on a visit to Ukraine on September 11.

UkrinForm

