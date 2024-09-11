Udok Performing Arts Presents: A Golden Tribute to Guru Padmashri Geeta Chandran's 50 Years in Dance

(MENAFN- mediashineinvite) Kolkata, 2 September, 2024: Udok Performing Arts, a classical dance institution since 2003, led by Bharatanatyam dancers from Kolkata Moumita Chatterjee and Rajib Saha, (Disciple of Guru Padmashri Geeta Chandran) proudly celebrates the Golden Jubilee year 2024 of Guru Padmashri Geeta Chandran journey in Bharatanatyam with Prarambha Dance festival organised by Udok Performing Arts on 2nd September at Gyan Manch Auditorium, Kolkata.

Udok Performing Arts have been successfully organising a classical dance festival from last 14 years in India as well as in countries abroad, like Margam for Seniors Festival and Prarambha for Next Gen Festival.

The celebration brings together artists and dance enthusiasts to honor Padmashri Geeta Chandran’s remarkable contribution to the world of Bharatanatyam. Today, Prarambha Dance festival honored her remarkable contributions to classical dance which was performed by Madhura Bhrushundi, Bharatanatyam dancer from Delhi (Disciple of Guru Geeta Chandran), Soumita Sen, Bharatanatyam dancer from Kolkata (Disciple of Rajib Saha & Moumita Chatterjee), Vempati Lakshmi Kameswari, Kuchipudi dancer from Chennai (Disciple of Guru Sremoyee Vempati) and Nilopa Maitra, Kathak dancer from Kolkata (Disciple of Guru Paramita Maitra) reflected the rich heritage of classical dance through their expressive and powerful performances.

Rajib Saha and Moumita Chatterjee, the Directors of Udok Performing Arts, Kolkata and Sydney, highlighted the significance of honoring dance, spirit of dedication and passion through the classical Indian dance form.





MENAFN11092024007598011681ID1108660935