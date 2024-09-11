3D Camera Market Projected To Garner Significant Revenues By 2030

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Allied Market ResearchWILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Allied Market Research, titled,“3D Camera Market by Technology, Type, and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Forecast, 2021–2030". The global 3D camera market size was valued at $8.89 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach $142.03 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 31.9% from 2021 to 2030. North America is expected to be the leading contributor to the global 3D camera market, followed by Asia-Pacific and Europe.Download Research Report Sample & TOC:3D camera refers to an integrated computing device or product, which helps the person or the user wearing it to enhance day-to-day activities. The dawn of mobile wireless systems, and smart smartphones has sparked a new era for 3D cameras globally. Gadgets that were deemed to be just used in industrial, and commercial applications are now finding their way into normal consumers' lives, enhancing their quality of life through various applications such as healthcare, sports and fitness, lifestyle, and others.The prominent factors that drive the 3D camera market growth include an increase in demand for 3D content from the entertainment industry, enhancement in 3D scanning technology, and rapid innovation and enhancement in emerging 3D technology. However, price-based constraints and lack of awareness are expected to hinder the growth of the 3D camera industry. Conversely, the rise in home automation and virtual reality applications is projected to offer remunerative 3D camera market opportunities in the coming years.Get Customized Reports with you're Requirements:Segment OverviewThe 3D camera market analysis is segmented into technology, type, application, and region. The technology segment includes time-of-flight, stereo vision, and structured light. The type segment includes a target camera and a target-free camera. The application segment consists of professional cameras, smartphones, tablets, computers, and others. Region-wise, the 3D camera market is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Russia, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, India, and the rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa).The target free camera segment was the largest contributor of revenue in 2020 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.2% from 2021 to 2030, owing to growing demand in applications such as smartphones, tablets, and computers. The camera manufacturers extensively use stereo vision technology owing to simplicity in implementation as compared to other technologies.The market share in Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a faster rate as compared to other regions. Factors such as an increase in the adoption of 3D cameras in entertainment, gaming, electronic gadgets, and surveillance applications and technological developments in the region drive the adoption of 3D camera technology in Asia-Pacific.COVID-19 Impact AnalysisThe arrival of COVID-19 significantly affected the electronic and semiconductor sector. Businesses and manufacturing units across various countries were closed, owing to an increase in several COVID-19 cases, and were estimated to remain closed in 2021. Furthermore, partial or complete lockdown disrupted the global supply chain, posing challenges for manufacturers to reach customers. The overall production process is being adversely affected, but owing to a surge in demand from consumer sectors, the global 3D camera market trends is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period.Inquiry before Buying:Key Findings of the Study- Based on type, the target-free camera is anticipated to dominate the global 3D camera market, in terms of revenue.- The stereo vision technology segment dominated the global 3D camera market share in the year 2020.- North America held the majority of market share in 2020 and Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR during the 3D camera market forecast period.The key players profiled in the report include Canon Inc., Faro Technologies Inc., Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, GoPro Inc., Intel Corporation, LG Electronics Inc., Nikon Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., and Sony Corporation. These key players have adopted various strategies such as product launch, collaboration & partnership, joint venture, and acquisition to expand their foothold in the 3D camera market.About Us:Allied Market Research is a top provider of market intelligence that offers reports from leading technology publishers. Our in-depth market assessments in our research reports consider significant technological advancements in the sector. In addition to other areas of expertise, AMR focuses on analyzing high-tech and advanced production systems. We have a team of experts who compile thorough research reports and actively advise leading businesses to enhance their current procedures. Our experts have a wealth of knowledge on the topics they cover. Also, they use a variety of tools and techniques when gathering and analyzing data, including patented data sources.

