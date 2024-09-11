Today In Kuwait's History
Date
9/11/2024 2:13:12 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
KUWAIT, Sept 11 (KUNA) --
1968 -- State of Kuwait joined the Arab labor Organization (ILO).
1993 -- Kuwait Amir sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah signed a law regarding housing care, establishing the Public Authority for Housing Welfare.
2003 -- Kuwaiti swimming team won Gulf Swimming Championship in Dammam, Saudi Arabia, bagging 74 medals: 37 gold, 19 silver and 18 bronze.
2011 -- The Arab League assigned Kuwaiti ambassador Adnan Al-Khudair as assistant Secretary General for financial and Administrative Affairs.
2017 -- Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development launched urgent health projects in Iraq, as part of USD 100 million grant provided by the fund to reconstruct Iraq.
2018 -- Amiri Diwan undersecretary Ibrahim Al-Shatti passed away at age 86. He had worked at the diwan for an illustrious career of 51 years. (end) bs
MENAFN11092024000071011013ID1108660448
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.