1968 -- State of Kuwait joined the Arab Organization (ILO).

1993 -- Kuwait Amir Jaber Al-Ahmad signed a law regarding care, establishing the Public Authority for Housing Welfare.

2003 -- Kuwaiti swimming team won Gulf Swimming Championship in Dammam, Saudi Arabia, bagging 74 medals: 37 gold, 19 silver and 18 bronze.

2011 -- The Arab League assigned Kuwaiti ambassador Adnan Al-Khudair as assistant Secretary General for and Administrative Affairs.

2017 -- Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development launched urgent health projects in Iraq, as part of USD 100 million grant provided by the fund to reconstruct Iraq.

2018 -- Amiri Diwan undersecretary Ibrahim Al-Shatti passed away at age 86. He had worked at the diwan for an illustrious career of 51 years. (end) bs