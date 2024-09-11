Event Held To Promote Mental Health In Kashmiri Society

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar – On World Prevention Day, Educational Trust Kashmir, in collaboration with the Kashmir-American Society for Healthcare, Help Poor Voluntary Trust & Directorate of Services organized an event to raise awareness and promote mental health in the Kashmiri society.

The

event

was attended by

scores of participants including students of Imamia School and the faculty.



In his inaugural address,

Mohammad Shafi Khan highlighted the aims and objectives of

the event and the importance of the World Suicide Prevention Day.

Khan said that this year's theme,“Changing the Narrative,”

underscores the importance of collective efforts in preventing suicide. Educational Trust Kashmir, alongside its partners, is committed to fostering a supportive environment where individuals feel empowered to seek help and support others in need.

Dr

Syed Riyaz of Kashmir-American society highlighted

the

role and contribution of his

organization

towards mental health.

“We are happy to support

this initiative, as mental health is a critical aspect of overall well-being. It is our collective responsibility to create an environment where individuals feel safe to talk about

their struggles and seek help,” Dr Riyaz said.

Many experts of mental health deliberated on prevention of suicidal acts and discussed on recognizing the signs of suicidal behavior, coping mechanisms, and the importance of early intervention.

Other panelists who spoke on the occasion included Dr Majid Shafi, Consultant Psychiatrist, Clinical Psychologist Muzaffar Khan and Dr Arifat. Islamic Scholar Aga Syed Mudasir Rizvi presided over the function while Vice President of the

Education

Trust Akhter Ali Gazi presented

vote of thanks.