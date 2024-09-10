Ukraine, Azerbaijan Foreign Ministers Discuss Bilateral, Multilateral Issues
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Minister for Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andrii Sybiha has held his first phone call with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov.
“Spoke with Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov about bilateral and multilateral issues, as well as shared challenges. We reaffirmed our mutual respect for Sovereignty and territorial integrity. I expect our cooperation to reflect the friendly ties between our peoples,” Sybiha posted on social media platform X , Ukrinform reports.
As reported, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha held the first phone call with his Japanese counterpart Yoko Kamikawa.
