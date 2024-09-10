Kincora Investor Presentation
(MENAFN- ACN NewsWire) Kincora Investor Presentation
Melbourne, Australia--(ACN Newswire - September 10, 2024) - Kincora Copper Limited (ASX: KCC) (TSXV: KCC) ( KCC , Kincora or the Company ). Please find attached for release to the market, Kincora Copper Limited's Investor Presentation - September 2024.
This announcement has been authorised for release by the Board of Kincora Copper Limited (ARBN 645 457 763).
For further information please contact:
Sam Spring, President and Chief Executive Officer
... or +61431 329 345
Executive office
400 - 837 West Hastings Street
Vancouver, BC V6C 3N6, Canada
Tel: 1.604.283.1722
Fax: 1.888.241.5996
Subsidiary office Australia
Vista Australia
Level 4, 100 Albert Road
South Melbourne, Victoria 3205
