Private Astronaut Crew Prepares For Historic Spacewalk With Spacex
On September 9, a crew of four private astronauts reached the
final stages of preparation for a groundbreaking mission to attempt
the first spacewalk using SpaceX's new spacesuits and redesigned
spacecraft, Azernews reports citing foreign
media.
The team, including a billionaire entrepreneur, a retired
military pilot, and two SpaceX employees, is scheduled to launch
from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida on September 10 aboard
the Crew Dragon capsule. This mission marks the fifth and most
challenging personal spaceflight for SpaceX.
A previous launch attempt was delayed due to a minor helium leak
in ground equipment, which has since been repaired. The Falcon 9
rocket, involved in an unrelated mission, failed to recover its
booster, prompting additional inspections.
The Polaris mission is now set for a pre-dawn launch on Tuesday,
although weather conditions are only 40 percent favorable,
according to US Space Force launch weather analysts.
