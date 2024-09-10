Blinken And UK's Lammy To Visit Ukraine This Week

(MENAFN- AzerNews) by Naira Afandieva

United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken and United Kingdom Foreign Secretary David Lammy intend to visit Ukraine later this week, the officials announced on Tuesday during a joint press conference in London, Azernews reports.

"This joint trip reflects strong transatlantic support, aligned also with our allies, with our Indo-Pacific partners, with more than 50 countries that continue to strongly and resolutely support Ukraine," Blinken stated.

The trip comes as a senior Iranian official denied reports that Tehran had supplied Russia with ballistic missiles, information a European Union spokesperson described as "credible".

CNN and the Wall Street Journal reported last week, citing unidentified sources, that Iran had transferred short-range ballistic missiles to Russia, as Moscow continues to wage war in Ukraine more than two and a half years after its 2022 invasion.