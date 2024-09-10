Blinken And UK's Lammy To Visit Ukraine This Week
9/10/2024 3:11:13 PM
by Naira Afandieva
United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken and United
Kingdom Foreign Secretary David Lammy intend to visit Ukraine later
this week, the officials announced on Tuesday during a joint press
conference in London, Azernews reports.
"This joint trip reflects strong transatlantic support, aligned
also with our NATO allies, with our Indo-Pacific partners, with
more than 50 countries that continue to strongly and resolutely
support Ukraine," Blinken stated.
The trip comes as a senior Iranian official denied reports that
Tehran had supplied Russia with ballistic missiles, information a
European Union spokesperson described as "credible".
CNN and the Wall Street Journal reported last week, citing
unidentified sources, that Iran had transferred short-range
ballistic missiles to Russia, as Moscow continues to wage war in
Ukraine more than two and a half years after its 2022 invasion.
