Japan To Recommend Ex-Currency Chief For ADB President
9/10/2024 3:11:13 PM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Japan will nominate Masato Kanda, the country's former top
currency diplomat, as its candidate to become next head of the
Asian Development bank (ADB), Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said
on Tuesday, Azernews reports citing Reuters.
Since the ADB was founded in 1966, its top post has always been
filled by someone from Japan which, along with the United States,
is the bank's biggest shareholder. That makes Kanda a strong
candidate to take up the post.
"(Kanda) is most appropriate to lead the ADB as he is
well-versed in Asia-Pacific affairs and has built deep networks
with executives from various countries and international
institutions," Suzuki said at a regular press conference.
Kanda, if elected, will succeed Masatsugu Asakawa, who announced
on Monday his intention to step down from his position effective
Feb. 23, 2025.
The development lender said in a statement that election of the
next ADB president would follow "an open, transparent, and
merit-based process".
Kanda, who stepped down in July after three years as vice
finance minister for international affairs, led massive bouts of
yen-buying intervention in the currency markets in 2022 and 2024.
He currently serves as a special adviser to the cabinet.
Asakawa, also a former top Japanese currency diplomat, became
ADB president in January 2020 and oversaw measures to help the
region's economies deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.
