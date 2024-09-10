Kuwaiti-Egyptian Joint Cmte. Preparatory Meetings Start

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Sept 10 (KUNA) -- Preparatory meeting for the joint Kuwaiti-Egyptian higher committee on high official level, commenced Tuesday, setting up for the 13th Foreign committee meeting on Thursday.

Heading Kuwaiti delegation is Assistant Foreign Ambassador Ahmad Al-Bakr, and the Egyptian side Assistant Foreign Minister, Ambassador Mohammad Al-Badri.

This is an extension of 12th committee meeting back in December of 2018, said Ambassador Al-Bakr, adding it will address any obstacles hindering development, as well as instate mechanisms to boost cooperation.

Outcomes of the two-day meetings, including agreements, MoUs, and programs are to be forwarded to the Foreign Ministers on Thursday.

The joint Kuwaiti-Egyptian education committee met yesterday and looked into bilateral cooperation in the fields of education, higher education and scientific research. (end)

