Kuwaiti-Egyptian Joint Cmte. Preparatory Meetings Start
9/10/2024 3:03:29 PM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
CAIRO, Sept 10 (KUNA) -- Preparatory meeting for the joint Kuwaiti-Egyptian higher committee on high official level, commenced Tuesday, setting up for the 13th Foreign Ministry committee meeting on Thursday.
Heading Kuwaiti delegation is Assistant Foreign Minister Ambassador Ahmad Al-Bakr, and the Egyptian side Assistant Foreign Minister, Ambassador Mohammad Al-Badri.
This is an extension of 12th committee meeting back in December of 2018, said Ambassador Al-Bakr, adding it will address any obstacles hindering development, as well as instate mechanisms to boost cooperation.
Outcomes of the two-day meetings, including agreements, MoUs, and programs are to be forwarded to the Foreign Ministers on Thursday.
The joint Kuwaiti-Egyptian education committee met yesterday and looked into bilateral cooperation in the fields of education, higher education and scientific research. (end)
