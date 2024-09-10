IMTS Makes A Roaring Start Robotics & Automation News

(MENAFN- Robotics & News) IMTS makes a roaring start

The IMTS 2024 Show has opened to a roaring start in with“historic numbers”, according to the organisers.

The Western Hemisphere's largest event, IMTS 2024 – The International Manufacturing Show opened on Monday, September 9, 2024.

A breathtaking array of in 10 different manufacturing sectors awaits the biennial gathering of manufacturing professionals at McCormick Place in Chicago.

A record number of registrations will join the more than 1,600 exhibitors at the show, which runs September 9-14.

The attraction list includes speakers from Google Cloud, Hexagon Manufacturing Intelligence, Microsoft, Siemens USA, BlueForge Alliance, Strategic Submarines, and other leaders (see IMTS+ main stage speakers ).



“IMTS 2024 has more of everything – more new product introductions, more automation, more AI and machine learning, more software, and more technology presentations and educational opportunities,” says Peter R. Eelman, chief experience officer, AMT – The Association For Manufacturing Technology, which owns and produces IMTS.

“From observing exhibitor setup, I believe the density of technology is going to create a layer of excitement that breaks new boundaries.” Eelman has participated in every IMTS since 1980.

“Now is the best time for a manufacturing company because the solutions exhibited at IMTS 2024 change manufacturing dynamics,” says Douglas K. Woods, president of AMT.

“Advanced technology makes it easier to become a best-in-class manufacturer. Even with a modest capital expense, businesses can accelerate good ideas, grow sales, and lower costs more easily compared to 10 or 20 years ago.”

Only IMTS 2024 showcases the full breadth and depth of manufacturing technologies, and most of the exhibitors plan their R&D cycles so their new products can debut at IMTS.

Over the six days of the show, visitors explore new products, compare solutions head-to-head, find show specials, and meet with a provider's complete team, including engineers, application experts, service technicians, trainers, sales teams, and company executives.

New business

The show offers visitors and exhibitors more than just the opportunity to find, buy, and sell manufacturing technology products.

“IMTS 2024 also offers the opportunity for job shops, contract manufacturers, and OEMs to win new business and to learn how to win new business,” says Eelman.

As an example, he points to AMT's Emerging Technology Center (booth #236700) , which features an exhibit by BlueForge Alliance (booth #236905), the non-profit integration partner of the US Navy and its submarine industrial base.

The exhibit highlights collaborative efforts with the US Navy and industry leaders such as Newport News Shipbuilding, Electric Boat, and Austal.

To help small and medium-sized manufacturers envision metal additive manufacturing (AM) in a production environment, the US Department of Energy's Manufacturing Demonstration Facility at Oak Ridge National Laboratory (ORNL) has created a convergent manufacturing platform that combines metal additive manufacturing, CNC machining, and other processes.

One demonstration is based on the first article casting the Navy uses to qualify a new foundry.

Visitors can further explore AM hybrid solutions in the Metal Removal Sector and the breadth of additive manufacturing (AM) in the Additive Manufacturing Sector – accelerated by Formnext.

Presenters on the Formnext Stage (booth #433010) will discuss AM entrepreneurship and business models, as well as adopting industrial AM into production processes (view the schedule).

Even more automation

While automation has always been a part of the show, the new Automation Sector, accelerated by SPS – smart production solutions pays unique attention to automation solutions to manage customer demands for increased part customization, pressure to reduce costs, and workforce shortages.

The new SPS – Smart Production Solutions Stage (booth #236008) delivers insight from experts and technologists on implementing automation solutions (view the schedule).

“Automation and digital technology are woven into the fabric of IMTS 2024 and will be found in every aisle. This year, every hall is a 'must visit' hall,” says Eelman.

“In addition, exhibitors are demonstrating their products as part of integrated solutions that offer higher throughput, longer unattended run time, and connectivity.”

An education destination

Pre-show registration for the IMTS 2024 Conference is double that of IMTS 2018, which was a record year. The IMTS 2024 Conference is comprised of sessions across five different tracks: process innovations, alternative processes, plant operations, quality and inspection, and automation.

There are also three IMTS ELEVATE Job Shops workshops, two IMTS ELEVATE Women Make Manufacturing Move (WMMM) events, and a half-day IMTS ELEVATE LATAM event focused on the high-growth markets of Mexico, Latin America, and Spain.

In addition, there are dozens of attractions, special events, and stages throughout the show.

“IMTS 2024 is an education destination,” says Bonnie Gurney, vice president of strategic content and partnerships at AMT.“The IMTS Conference enables visitors to connect with the experts who are addressing their most pressing needs, as well as interact with peers facing similar challenges and issues.”

New layout

To accommodate the new Automation Sector in the North Building of McCormick Place, the Fabricating & Laser Sector has been moved to the East Building, which also features the Software Sector (previously the Controls & CAD-CAM Pavilion).

The Smartforce Student Summit at IMTS, which offers a view of the STEM classroom of the future, has been moved to Level 2 of the East Building. Exhibits emphasize interaction and heavily focus on digital manufacturing technologies.

IMTS anticipates about 20,000 attendees at this year's Summit; approximately 70 percent of the audience comes from secondary education institutions and 30 percent is post-secondary.

“Coming to IMTS can influence the career choice of a young person who wants to get into manufacturing,” says Woods.“They can see that manufacturing now includes careers as data scientists, designers, robot programmers, and engineers.”

Continue your IMTS 2024 journey by registering, booking your hotel room through Global Housing Solutions, reading through IMTS, and creating a Show Planner account to map out your visit and add exhibitors, presentations, and attractions you'd like to see and speakers you'd like to hear.