Choiceone Bank Receives Dotcomm Gold Award Honoring Web Creativity, Digital Communication Excellence

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SPARTA, Mich., Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ChoiceOne Services, Inc., and ChoiceOne (NASDAQ: COFS ) ("ChoiceOne") are pleased to announce the choiceone redesign has been awarded a Award from dotCOMM – Honoring Excellence in Web Creativity and Digital Communication. Each year the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals (AMCP) evaluates approximately 20,000 entries submitted from dozens of countries. Winners of this award range from individual communicators to conglomerates and Fortune 50 companies.

"ChoiceOne is extremely pleased to receive this Gold Award from dotCOMM honoring excellence in our website redesign," said ChoiceOne President Michael J. Burke, Jr. "As the local community bank, ChoiceOne has always taken the lead in providing innovative services and technology. Customers continue to rely on our digital banking platforms. Our website supports our customers' needs for high-speed convenience and best-in-class financial solutions, while still maintaining our ability to connect and create long-term personal relationships through our full-service branch network."



dotCOMM Awards is an international competition honoring excellence in web creativity and digital communication. The competition spotlights the role of creatives in the dynamic, constantly evolving web. dotCOMM Awards offers third-party recognition from one of the most recognized and highly regarded evaluators of creative work in the world. Winning a dotCOMM award signifies to employers, clients, prospects and competitors that the winner's web and digital work is among the best in the industry.

"We are truly honored to be recognized globally for our excellence in web creativity and digital communication," said ChoiceOne Vice President, Marketing Danielle Chateauvert. "Our innovative strategies have

enabled

us to offer our customers the best technology while still maintaining our personal approach to banking. Last year, as part of our 125th

Anniversary, we selected Eric Cook, a former community banker and his Michigan-based WSI agency team to assist with the redesign of our website with new features that intuitively help our customers interact with the services they need for their financial wellbeing. Every feature was

developed

with a focus on our mission to provide superior service and quality advice. With a vision to be the best bank in Michigan, this award validates that our marketing team has transformed our

website into an essential channel to help our customers fulfill their financial needs."

About dotCOMM Awards

dotCOMM Awards is administered and judged by the AMCP, one of the largest, oldest and most respected evaluators of creative work in the marketing and communication industry. Since its inception in 1994, AMCP has judged over 200,000 entries from throughout the world. The competition is unique in that it reflects the role of creatives in the dynamic web that is transforming how we market and communicate products and services. dotCOMM Awards' categories are the elements of the web's evolving tools. Interactivity, content, design, social media, video, apps, blogs and influencers are all important components of digital public relations, marketing and advertising campaigns. Entrants include designers, developers, content producers, digital artists, video professionals, account supervisors, creative directors and corporate executives. For more information see

About ChoiceOne

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. is a financial holding company headquartered in Sparta, Michigan, and the parent corporation of ChoiceOne Bank. Member FDIC. ChoiceOne Bank operates 35 offices in parts of Kent, Ottawa, Muskegon, Newaygo, Lapeer, St. Clair, Macomb, and Oakland counties. ChoiceOne is an approximately $2.6 billion-asset bank holding company making it the eighth largest bank holding company in Michigan based on asset size. ChoiceOne Bank offers insurance and investment products through its subsidiary, ChoiceOne Insurance Agencies, Inc. ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. common stock is quoted on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "COFS." For more information, please visit Investor Relations at ChoiceOne's website

choiceone .

SOURCE ChoiceOne Bank