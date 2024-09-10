Total Investment Of 11.799 Billion Yuan! 18 Investment Projects In Jin'an District Successfully Signed

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) On the morning of September 8, the 24th China International Fair for & Trade (CIFIT) opened grandly at the Xiamen International & Center.







To better share the opportunities brought by openness and jointly promote investment and development, Jin'an District organized relevant units, major parks, and representatives of key enterprises to participate in this grand event in Xiamen.

It is reported that during this CIFIT, Jin'an District signed a total of 18 investment projects, with a total investment of 11.799 billion yuan. Among them, two projects were signed at the Fuzhou Foreign Investment Promotion and Fuzhou-Taiwan Cooperation Project Matchmaking Conference with a total investment of 620 million yuan; and eight projects were signed at the Fuxing Economic Development Zone Investment Promotion and Project Matchmaking Conference, with a total investment of 7.329 billion yuan.

Signing on-site, building a shared future

On the morning of September 8, at the Fuzhou Foreign Investment Promotion and Fuzhou-Taiwan Cooperation Project Matchmaking Conference of the 24th CIFIT, the Fuzhou Cross-border E-commerce Integrated Platform Headquarters Project and the Blue Gold Investment Supply Chain Project were signed on-site, with a total investment of 620 million yuan.







Promoting i nvestment, drawing a blueprint together

On the afternoon of September 8, the Fuxing Economic Development Zone Investment Promotion and Project Matchmaking Conference at the 24th CIFIT was successfully held. The event invited government departments, such as the Department of Commerce of Fujian Province, the Fuzhou Municipal Bureau of Commerce, the Fuzhou Municipal Bureau of Industry and Information Technology, and the Fuzhou Municipal Investment Promotion Office, and 28 representatives of enterprises, such as Fujian Southwest Group, Intelligent Era, and Skeqi, to participate. Dong Jingtai, Governor of Jin'an District, attended the event and delivered a welcome speech.







At the event, the Fuxing Economic Development Zone, as the main base for the development of Jin'an District, not only conducted investment promotion but also signed eight projects on-site, including the Intelligent Manufacturing E Valley Project, Intelligent Valley Innovation Park (Fuxing Optoelectronics Park), Chismine Tea Scenting Intelligent Factory, Electric Transmission R&D and Production Base, Artificial Intelligence Big Data Research Institute, General Aviation Electronic Equipment Technology, Ningde Skeqi Intelligent Equipment Design and Research Center, and NOVA Esports Center.







In recent years, in the process of deepening and expanding the“Three Efforts, Three Leaderships, Three Years” action, Jin'an District has thoroughly implemented the deployment and decisions made by the provincial and municipal governments, and adhered to the new development concept. With the Fuxing Economic Development Zone as its main base for development, the district proactively explores and pilots the“Industry's Going Upstairs” model; actively attracts high-tech enterprises characterized by high-tech content, high added value, high growth potential, and lightweight production; continuously expands the reach of the development zone, increases economic aggregate, and plans and implements the industrial layout of“one zone, multiple parks;” constantly cultivates new quality productive forces, provides sufficient space, and offers a good investment and entrepreneurship platform for investors and entrepreneurs.